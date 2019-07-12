Cambiar Investors Has Trimmed Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Stake by $1.57 Million; Stock Value Declined; As Amerigas Ptrn LP (APU) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Baldwin Brothers Has Increased Stake

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Amerigas Ptrn LP (APU) by 31.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 12,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,645 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 40,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Amerigas Ptrn LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.92. About 262,210 shares traded. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 15.25% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) by 32.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 39,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,696 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, down from 120,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Marcus & Millichap Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $31.5. About 30,802 shares traded. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) has declined 9.10% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MMI News: 25/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 07/03/2018 Marcus & Millichap Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Mar. 14; 12/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 19/03/2018 – Jordyn Berger Joins IPA in Chicago as a Director of Seniors Housing; 08/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 4Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 04/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Cap Corp.’s Proprietary Lending Partnerships Deliver Over $850M; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP TO BUY PINNACLE FINL GROUP; NO TERMS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marcus & Millichap Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMI)

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $4.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 18,372 shares to 170,212 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).

Analysts await Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 23.21% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MMI’s profit will be $16.79 million for 18.31 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Marcus & Millichap, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold MMI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 20.28 million shares or 0.46% less from 20.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 0% in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI). Qs Limited Liability holds 0.03% in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) or 71,792 shares. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated Incorporated reported 0.01% in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI). Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI). Malaga Cove Ltd Liability holds 20,548 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0% in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI). United Serv Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems, New York-based fund reported 16,154 shares. Denali Advisors Llc stated it has 27 shares. Essex Invest Management Ltd Liability owns 19,351 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0% or 233 shares. State Street Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 548,442 shares. Enterprise Financial Services Corp holds 0% or 291 shares. Comerica Savings Bank accumulated 0.01% or 25,145 shares. Ftb Advsr invested in 1,261 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold APU shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Bancshares invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Moors Cabot reported 0.02% stake. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs Inc accumulated 68,177 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 1.47M shares. 4,779 were reported by Captrust Advsrs. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 18,601 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 745 shares. Alabama-based Regions Finance Corporation has invested 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Mirae Asset Global Invests invested in 0.07% or 308,939 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 995 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 10,160 shares. 298,947 are held by Tiedemann Lc. Moreover, Leavell Mngmt has 0.02% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 6,500 shares. Family Capital Tru holds 0.05% or 3,800 shares in its portfolio. Novare Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.25% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU).

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $671.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,086 shares to 67,231 shares, valued at $16.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,995 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).