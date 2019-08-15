Cambiar Investors Has Raised Stake in Air Lease (AL) by $1.30 Million as Share Price Rose; Block H & R (HRB) Valuation Rose While Hamlin Capital Management Has Lifted by $3.49 Million Its Position

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 37.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 38,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 138,843 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, up from 100,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.97. About 593,364 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 151,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.66M, up from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.31. About 1.57 million shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Loss $245.6M; 10/04/2018 – H&R Block’s vast product lineup lets taxpayers file however they want; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – FY EUR 97.9 MLN (2016: EUR 101.4 MLN) OF OPERATING INCOME EBITDA; 21/03/2018 – H&R Block hosts national shred day with free events nationwide; 14/05/2018 – H&R REIT TO SELL MAJORITY OF U.S. RETAIL PORTFOLIO FOR $633M; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Loss/Shr $1.18; 18/05/2018 – H&R Block Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DGAP-ADHOC: H&R GMBH & CO. KGAA: ROBUST PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, AS EXPECTED; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE FY NET INCOME OF EUR 32.1 MLN; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CDR HRB Holdings To ‘CCC’; Otlk Negative

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 5,478 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 339,462 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Agf Inc owns 100,000 shares. Us Bancshares De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 114,505 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 126 shares. 19,019 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Glob Invests Communications Limited. 3.63M were reported by Interest Invsts. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 54,279 shares. The New York-based Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us Inc has invested 0.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 6,328 shares. Hahn Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 883,182 shares. Earnest Prtn holds 392,804 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt reported 36,900 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 4,147 shares.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,043 shares to 330,264 shares, valued at $46.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 44,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,947 shares, and cut its stake in Pnm Res Inc (NYSE:PNM).

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Examining Air Lease Corporation’s (NYSE:AL) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Air Lease Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “13 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Vietnam Airlines Flies Its First Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 50,323 shares to 3.62M shares, valued at $68.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 7,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,106 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).