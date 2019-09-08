Cambiar Investors Has Raised Its Position in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by $1.47 Million; Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Maintains Holding in Altria Group (MO)

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 8,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 187,536 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.91M, up from 179,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $161.04. About 1.02M shares traded or 11.96% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.65 TO $3.95; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION – ARCHITECTURE & SOFTWARE QUARTERLY SALES WERE $768.4 MLN, INCREASE OF 6.9 PERCENT COMPARED TO $719.0 MLN IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – SEES 2018 REPORTED SALES GROWTH 4.5 PCT TO 7.5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Net $227.4M; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%; 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21; 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 264.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 15,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 20,790 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 5,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.71 billion market cap company. It closed at $43.85 lastly. It is up 19.47% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

