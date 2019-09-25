Cambiar Investors Has Raised Its Commvault Systems (CVLT) Position by $843,535; Facebook (FB) Shares Rose While Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Trimmed by $1.38 Million Its Holding

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 7,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 86,323 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.66M, down from 93,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $522.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $183. About 15.35M shares traded or 8.23% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Facebook scandal could push other tech companies to tighten data sharing; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg’s Congressional Testimony About Facebook’s User Agreement (Video); 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK HAD HOPED TO SHOW OFF DEVICES AT F8 CONFERENCE IN MAY; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Small Courtesy for Zuckerberg as Hearing Begins?; 12/04/2018 – Oakmark’s Bill Nygren said Facebook’s recent decline makes its valuation much more attractive; 26/03/2018 – Facebook must face stricter regulation – German minister; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook retracted Zuckerberg’s messages from recipients’ inboxes – TechCrunch; 22/03/2018 – ISRAEL TO INVESTIGATE FACEBOOK OVER REPORTS ON ACTIVITIES BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – JUSTICE MINISTRY; 11/04/2018 – In the wake of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony on Capitol Hill, Lyft President John Zimmer chimed in on the subject of user privacy

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) by 50.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 17,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.61% . The institutional investor held 51,157 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54 million, up from 33,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Commvault Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.42. About 286,308 shares traded. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.99% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Position in CommVault; 09/04/2018 – Commvault Names Patrick Williams Vice President of the Asia Pacific Region; 02/05/2018 – Magna5 Achieves Highly-Coveted Premier Status among Commvault Service Provider; 01/05/2018 – CVLT UNVEILS STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVE; 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT TARGETS CUT OF ABOURT 4% OF JOBS; 02/04/2018 – CommVault: ‘Has Had Initial Discussions with Elliott’; 02/04/2018 – Elliott Management to Nominate Four Candidates to CommVault Board; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 22/04/2018 – DJ CommVault Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVLT); 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: New Committee to Conduct Cap Return Review

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 7,054 shares to 19,511 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 77,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 349,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.58 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Social Media Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Wall Street is underestimating how much money Apple will make off 5G, says Jefferies – MarketWatch” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oculus app sales pass $100M – Zuckerberg – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NY AG launches widespread Facebook probe – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: Four 11% To 23% Trades – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.79, from 1.65 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold CVLT shares while 72 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 37.37 million shares or 0.18% more from 37.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.