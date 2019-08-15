Cambiar Investors Has Raised Its Borgwarner (BWA) Position by $3.14 Million as Stock Declined; As Quotient LTD (QTNT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 82,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 853,801 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.79M, up from 771,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.23% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $31.5. About 2.21 million shares traded or 21.37% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.00% . The hedge fund held 135,000 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $687.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 252,423 shares traded. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 40.80% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LTD – HEINO VON PRONDZYNSKI, FORMER CEO OF ROCHE DIAGNOSTICS, QUOTIENT’S LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 09/05/2018 – POWER QUOTIENT, GLORY SCIENCE, FOXLINK COMBINE UNDER NEW CO; 10/04/2018 – Quotient lnaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 18/04/2018 – Quotient Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Executive Officer; 15/05/2018 – Sio Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient; 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited appoints Franz Walt as Chief Executive Officer; 24/04/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces FDA Approval of Seven Blood Bank Reagents, Including Two Market Firsts; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Blood Grouping Concordance Data From MosaiQ Verification and Validation Studies and Updates on the Com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. J Goldman & Com Limited Partnership owns 32,041 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa holds 0.01% or 26,867 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp, a New York-based fund reported 845,027 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc reported 155,545 shares stake. Retail Bank Of Hawaii reported 17,864 shares stake. Community Fincl Svcs Ltd reported 5,946 shares. Hanson & Doremus, Vermont-based fund reported 15,930 shares. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.32% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). 1.61 million were accumulated by D E Shaw And Incorporated. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd Liability reported 0.37% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Wells Fargo And Company Mn owns 965,929 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 0% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 59,896 shares. Johnson Counsel has 25,910 shares. 4.05 million are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alamo Group Inc (NYSE:ALG) by 15,778 shares to 32,282 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 14,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,549 shares, and cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C.

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BorgWarner Inc (BWA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ray Dalio’s Top 6 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BorgWarner Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BorgWarner Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “BorgWarner Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $27,405 activity.

More notable recent Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Quotient Limited Announces Pricing of Underwritten Offering of Ordinary Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on December 06, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Quotient Limited to Host Investor Day and Ring Closing Bell at the NASDAQ on March 4, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Quotient Limited’s (NASDAQ:QTNT) Earnings Grow In The Years Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Quotient Limited to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold QTNT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 25.66% less from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corp holds 0.19% or 260,000 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd holds 21,331 shares. Niemann Capital holds 0.07% or 11,243 shares. Dorsey Wright Assocs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). 273,247 were reported by Fosun. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 105,338 shares or 0% of its portfolio. M&T Bankshares Corporation accumulated 21,829 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Quantum Capital Mngmt holds 388,302 shares. Tower Cap (Trc) invested in 1,289 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn, a California-based fund reported 5,450 shares. Essex Mgmt Com Ltd Liability Com holds 0.17% or 127,840 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Lpl Finance Lc invested in 0% or 73,193 shares. State Street has 41,937 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zendesk Inc (Put) (NYSE:ZEN) by 12,000 shares to 79,000 shares, valued at $6.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS).