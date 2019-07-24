Cambiar Investors Has Raised American Intl Group (AIG) Position by $5.96 Million; Pepsico (PEP) Shares Rose While Beach Investment Counsel Has Decreased by $4.46 Million Its Stake

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 33.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 36,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 72,682 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91 million, down from 109,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $128.9. About 2.69M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 17.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 138,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 941,558 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.54M, up from 803,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $57.22. About 2.15M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. ROE 7.7% VS 9.6% Y/Y; 12/04/2018 – AIG Names Anthony Vidovich as Chief Claims Officer, General Insurance; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net $938M; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 29/05/2018 – AIG Expands Presence in Pension Risk Transfer Market; 27/03/2018 – AIG SAYS CEO BRIAN DUPERREAULT’S TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $43.1 MLN FOR THE PERIOD MAY 14 TO DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – AIG and Athene Executive Joins Denim® as CTO; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorizes Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 24/05/2018 – AIG NAMES LISA SUN AS CEO OF AIG INSURANCE CO. CHINA; 27/03/2018 – AIG Pays Duperreault $43.1 Million in First Year as Firm’s CEO

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $887.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 46,475 shares to 123,863 shares, valued at $6.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell by 200,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl C.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 57,425 shares to 142,262 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Midwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 53,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,165 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).