Cambiar Investors Has Lowered Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Position; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Centene Del (CNC) Holding

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) stake by 60.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 278,304 shares as Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ)’s stock declined 6.90%. The Cambiar Investors Llc holds 178,048 shares with $2.94M value, down from 456,352 last quarter. Umpqua Hldgs Corp now has $3.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.78. About 741,888 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 30.00% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.43% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 16/04/2018 – Umpqua Bank Promotes Tory Nixon to SEVP, Chief Banking Officer to Advance Human-Digital Banking Strategy; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C; 19/04/2018 – Umpqua Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ); 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased Centene Corp Del (CNC) stake by 158.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc acquired 23,277 shares as Centene Corp Del (CNC)’s stock declined 14.54%. The Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc holds 38,004 shares with $2.02 million value, up from 14,727 last quarter. Centene Corp Del now has $21.01B valuation. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $50.83. About 4.25 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15

Cambiar Investors Llc increased Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In stake by 17,912 shares to 134,721 valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dowdupont Inc stake by 10,767 shares and now owns 812,914 shares. Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $167,414 activity. Another trade for 9,500 shares valued at $167,414 was made by FARNSWORTH RON L on Thursday, January 31.

Analysts await Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 14.71% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.34 per share. UMPQ’s profit will be $86.00M for 10.76 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Umpqua Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.71% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Centene (NYSE:CNC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Centene had 15 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Friday, May 10. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 29 with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.