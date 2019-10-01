Cambiar Investors Has Lowered Stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by $1.05 Million as Share Value Rose; As Regal Beloit (RBC) Valuation Declined, Holder Zpr Investment Management Lowered by $475,389 Its Position

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 16.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 6,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 31,788 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35M, down from 38,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $146.3. About 351,688 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 47.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 5,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 6,531 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $534,000, down from 12,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $72.85. About 191,157 shares traded. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 08/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms and Withdraws Regal’s Ratings; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit 1Q Adj EPS $1.34; 19/04/2018 – DJ Regal Beloit Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RBC); 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 parent results; 30/04/2018 – REGAL BELOIT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 28C-SHR FROM 26C, EST. 28C; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 20/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS RESULTS OF GROUP FOR YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2017 WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY BETTER; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Raises 2018 Diluted EPS Guidance; 14/03/2018 – REGAL PETROLEUM RPT SPUD OF VAS-10 WELL

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53 million and $49.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atkore Intl Group Inc by 15,136 shares to 58,321 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Miller Inds Inc Tenn (NYSE:MLR) by 13,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 23 investors sold RBC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 38.52 million shares or 0.48% less from 38.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone accumulated 24 shares. Lpl Financial Llc holds 2,680 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com invested in 3.60M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Co holds 477,137 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia reported 0.01% stake. Vanguard Gp reported 4.24M shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.01% or 8,060 shares. State Street Corporation invested 0.01% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). South Dakota Investment Council holds 53,100 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Hsbc Holdg Pcl reported 0% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Moreover, Price T Rowe Md has 0% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 567,982 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 12,828 shares. 102 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Com.

Analysts await Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.46 EPS, down 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. RBC’s profit will be $61.23 million for 12.47 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Regal Beloit Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.95% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 31.10% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $149.29M for 13.35 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.33% EPS growth.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $3.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 7,788 shares to 142,816 shares, valued at $7.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 83,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,882 shares, and has risen its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML).