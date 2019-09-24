Cambiar Investors Has Lowered Its Position in Tyson Foods (TSN) as Shares Rose; Bryn Mawr Trust Company Position in Church & Dwight (CHD) Increased by $395,806

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 5,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 118,707 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.67 million, up from 113,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $73.35. About 1.85M shares traded or 13.87% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 17.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 84,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 411,055 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.19M, down from 495,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.79. About 1.54M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 15/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Tyson Foods Rtgs Unchgd By Poultry Acqstns; 31/05/2018 – lnfoSec Global Appoints Tyson Macaulay to Chief Product Officer, Accelerating the Commercialization of ISG’s Next Generation Security Solution for IoT; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Sees Financial Fitness Program Resulting in $253M Cumulative Pretax Charges, Once Implemented, Vs. Previous $218M; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – ON MARCH 14, ENTERED INTO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WHICH AMENDED & RESTATED CO’S EXISTING AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 12, 2017; 23/03/2018 – Investors like Tyson and Cargill could put ‘clean meat’ on grocery shelves within three years; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Had Seen Eliminating 600 Positions; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets greenhouse gas reduction targets; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – TO BUY POULTRY RENDERING AND BLENDING ASSETS OF AMERICAN PROTEINS AND AMPRO PRODUCTS; 04/04/2018 – Tyson Foods CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 17 Months

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 2,241 shares to 6,738 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,196 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Since September 16, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $729,042 activity. $107,715 worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares were bought by Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamurty. Another trade for 704 shares valued at $49,989 was made by Price Penry W on Monday, September 16. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $499,268 was bought by FARRELL MATTHEW.

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $605.37 million for 12.92 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

