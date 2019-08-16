Cambiar Investors Has Lowered Cambrex (CBM) Stake By $658,426; Last Week Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Diploma PLC has GBX 1678 highest and GBX 1300 lowest target. GBX 1489’s average target is 4.27% above currents GBX 1428 stock price. Diploma PLC had 9 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, May 13 by Peel Hunt. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal Weight” rating in Tuesday, May 14 report. See Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) latest ratings:

11/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1600.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1600.00 Downgrade

29/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight New Target: GBX 1678.00 Initiates Starts

14/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1225.00 New Target: GBX 1300.00 Maintain

13/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1475.00 Maintain

13/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 1400.00 New Target: GBX 1600.00 Maintain

06/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 1400.00 Maintain

27/03/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 1400.00 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 1400.00 Maintain

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased Cambrex Corp (CBM) stake by 21.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 17,327 shares as Cambrex Corp (CBM)’s stock rose 1.69%. The Cambiar Investors Llc holds 63,914 shares with $2.48M value, down from 81,241 last quarter. Cambrex Corp now has $2.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $59.99. About 202,809 shares traded. Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) has declined 28.61% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CBM News: 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP CBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.90, REV VIEW $535.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 Cambrex Short-Interest Ratio Rises 132% to 14 Days; 15/05/2018 – Cambrex Completes Pilot Plant Expansion at its High Point, NC Facility; 14/05/2018 – Jackson Square Partners Buys New 2.8% Position in Cambrex; 19/04/2018 – Cambrex Corporation to Provide Additional Information Regarding its Environmental, Social and Governance Practices; 03/05/2018 – Cambrex 1Q Rev $141.1M; 03/05/2018 – CAMBREX CORP – 2018 FULL YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cambrex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBM); 13/03/2018 – Cambrex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – VICORE PHARMA HOLDING AB VICOR.ST – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF MANUFACTURING PROCESS TECHNOLOGY AND ADHERENT IMMATERIAL PROPERTY RIGHTS FROM CAMBREX CORPORATION

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical services and products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of 1.62 billion GBP. It operates through Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls business sectors. It has a 28 P/E ratio. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

The stock increased 0.21% or GBX 3 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1428. About 29,545 shares traded. Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cambiar Investors Llc increased Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) stake by 6,293 shares to 76,821 valued at $5.29M in 2019Q1. It also upped Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In stake by 17,912 shares and now owns 134,721 shares. American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold CBM shares while 64 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 32.32 million shares or 7.64% less from 34.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4 are owned by Hanson Mcclain. Granite Investment Prtn Ltd invested in 445,764 shares. Blair William Il holds 16,463 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). First Bank Of Omaha has 0.13% invested in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 98,641 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. New York-based Quantbot Technologies LP has invested 0.01% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 13,534 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa reported 0.04% stake. Mackenzie reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). 72,310 were accumulated by Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 0% or 644,063 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0% in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). Northern Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) for 626,128 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM).

