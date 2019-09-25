Cambiar Investors Has Lifted Stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by $26.41 Million; Foamix Pharmaceuticals LTD (FOMX) Holder Great Point Partners Has Cut Position as Valuation Declined

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (FOMX) by 21.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 587,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.08% . The hedge fund held 2.11M shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02 billion, down from 2.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.31M market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.3. About 380,350 shares traded. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has declined 58.36% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.36% the S&P500. Some Historical FOMX News: 07/05/2018 – Foamix Announces Dosing of Last Patient in Third Phase 3 Acne Study for Minocycline Foam FMX101; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Foamix; 24/04/2018 Foamix Pharmaceuticals First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast Scheduled for May 9; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 14/05/2018 – Senzar Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Foamix; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $26M

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 127,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 598,760 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.50M, up from 471,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $247.53. About 480,233 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 25/04/2018 – ASML Discloses Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 200 FROM EUR 180; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML to A- From BBB+; 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Revised View of Growth Prospects; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – PROPOSED A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.4 PER SHARE; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Hilton, Exits ASML; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q EPS EUR1.26

Analysts await Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.34 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.86% EPS growth.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83 million and $900.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 369,187 shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $59.54 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kura Oncology Inc. by 402,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA).

