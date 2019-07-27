Cambiar Investors Has Lifted Its Stake in Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) as Shares Declined; Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Shareholder Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowered Its Position by $1.07 Million as Valuation Rose

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN) by 40.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 36,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,763 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, down from 90,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Silgan Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $30.75. About 370,426 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 10.02% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 03/05/2018 – Silgan Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 26/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.03 TO $2.13; 16/03/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC – WILL FUND THE REDEMPTION WITH REVOLVING LOAN BORROWINGS UNDER ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 07/05/2018 – Silgan at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Silgan; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) by 74.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 44,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 102,908 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, up from 58,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Phibro Animal Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $29. About 97,378 shares traded. Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) has declined 34.87% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PAHC News: 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds Starbucks, Exits Phibro Animal; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health 3Q EPS 49c; 14/03/2018 Phibro Animal Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Phibro Animal Health Corporation Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAHC); 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.46; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP – CO IS NOT MODIFYING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 AS PRESENTED IN CO’S FEBRUARY 5, 2018 PRESS RELEASE; 19/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation Reports Third Quarter; 03/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Host Webcast and Conference Call on March 2018 Quarterly Financial Results; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 81,699 shares to 3,884 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Midwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 53,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,165 shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN).

More notable recent Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can the Uptrend Continue for Phibro Animal Health (PAHC)? – Tale of the Tape – NASDAQ” on September 18, 2014, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Presents At Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Health Care Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2017. More interesting news about Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Phibro Animal Health’s (NASDAQ:PAHC) Share Price Deserve to Gain 45%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Phibro Animal Health Introduces Proviaâ„¢ Prime – Business Wire” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold PAHC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 18.93 million shares or 1.67% less from 19.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 337,652 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 6,962 shares. 153,745 are held by Martingale Asset Mngmt L P. Caxton Associates Limited Partnership owns 7,869 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd stated it has 67,815 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Prtn Llp has invested 0.07% in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors holds 0.34% in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) or 17,340 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 324,150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jefferies Financial Gp holds 0.11% or 33,423 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 0.01% or 19,815 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 187 shares. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Company holds 0.08% or 102,908 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) for 295,715 shares.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $42.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 838,576 shares to 1.82 million shares, valued at $98.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) by 868,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU).

More notable recent Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Silgan Holdings Increases Size of Its Board of Directors and Elects Kimberly A. Fields as a Member of Its Board of Directors – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Silgan Announces Footprint Optimization in Metal Container Business – Business Wire” published on June 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold SLGN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 0.17% less from 70.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 1.16M shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 53,629 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Ameriprise Finance Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Services Gru Inc has invested 0.01% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). New York-based Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Us Bancorporation De holds 0% or 5,389 shares. Ftb invested in 0% or 709 shares. Btim holds 0.31% or 780,812 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 0.01% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) for 100,628 shares. Nordea Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) for 675,704 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Co reported 221,693 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 6.96 million shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management, New Jersey-based fund reported 285,898 shares.