Cambiar Investors Has Lifted Its Sap Se (SAP) Stake; Kahn Brothers Group Has Trimmed Voxx International (VOXX) Position by $373.70 Million

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Voxx International (VOXX) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 80,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.54 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34B, down from 3.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Voxx International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7. About 58,551 shares traded or 24.30% up from the average. VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) has declined 22.50% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.93% the S&P500. Some Historical VOXX News: 04/04/2018 – EyeLock Sets Sights on Healthcare Space Offering Completely Touchless & Highly Secure Iris-Based Biometric; 14/05/2018 – VOXX International 4Q EPS 51c; 18/04/2018 – VOXX Automotive Taps Cinemo for EVO Rear-Seat lnfotainment System; 18/04/2018 – VOXX Automotive Taps Cinemo for EVO Rear-Seat Infotainment System; 14/05/2018 – VOXX 4Q EPS 51C; 22/04/2018 – DJ VOXX International Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOXX); 03/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voxx; 04/04/2018 EyeLock Sets Sights on Healthcare Space Offering Completely Touchless & Highly Secure lris-Based Biometric

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 92,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.74 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.03M, up from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $126.44. About 431,119 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 9.53% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 14/05/2018 – DXC Technology Announces New Offering to Transition and Transform SAP® Solutions to Amazon Web Services; 05/03/2018 – SAP Capital Markets Day 2018; 15/05/2018 – Corra Attracts Top SAP Hybris Talent; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SAP on May 15 for “Converting data objects from multi- to single-source database environmen; 01/05/2018 – Deloitte Receives Four 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards; 24/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Named to ClOReview’s Top 20 Most Promising SAP Solution Providers 2018; 20/03/2018 – SAP® Predictive Analytics, Application Edition, Powers Intelligent Enterprises; 15/03/2018 – A Chain of Vulnerabilities to Hack SAP CRM; 07/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: SAP Expected EU1.5b; 3Y FRN, 8Y, 12Y; 07/03/2018 – More Chinese Businesses Choose SAP to Optimize Digital HR Strategies

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold VOXX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 12.42 million shares or 1.14% more from 12.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raffles Assocs Lp owns 100,000 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Moreover, Oppenheimer & has 0% invested in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) for 27,000 shares. Tci Wealth Inc accumulated 267 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc invested in 0% or 199,818 shares. Geode Cap Ltd holds 0% or 135,478 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc owns 11,885 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0% of its portfolio in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX). Gru One Trading LP accumulated 1,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Products Prns Ltd Com has invested 0% in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX). Blackrock reported 0% in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX). Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corp holds 150,935 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd has 0% invested in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 303 shares. 29,380 were accumulated by Susquehanna Interest Group Inc Llp. Spark Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 26,100 shares in its portfolio.

