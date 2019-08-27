Cambiar Investors Has Increased Stake in Cerner (CERN); Broderick Brian C Increased Its Stake in 3M (MMM) by $530,955

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 22,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 514,303 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.42 million, up from 491,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $68.15. About 688,805 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING Cerner finally has Uncle Sam’s signature on its multibillion-dollar no-bid contract to update the; 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING: VA signs contract with Kansas City-based Cerner Corp to modernize Veterans Affairs electronic health; 07/05/2018 – Capital Region Medical Center Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System; 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 17/05/2018 – VA, Cerner Announce Agreement to Provide Seamless Care for Veterans

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in 3M (MMM) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 2,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 39,504 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21M, up from 36,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in 3M for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $155.95. About 764,728 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 11,271 shares to 54,343 shares, valued at $4.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3M Stock Can â€˜Flex and Sealâ€™ Its Way to a Recovery – Investorplace.com” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3M Stock Isnâ€™t Crumbling, but Itâ€™s No Bargain Either – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 92,366 shares. 12,893 were accumulated by Mathes. Stearns Fincl Services Group Incorporated accumulated 11,459 shares. Gw Henssler And Assocs has 1.15% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 60,418 shares. Massachusetts-based Foster Dykema Cabot & Incorporated Ma has invested 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Woodstock has 47,354 shares. Convergence Inv Ptnrs Ltd Com holds 5,552 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) invested 0.32% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.36% or 285,824 shares. Renaissance Grp Limited Com has 0.13% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). B & T Capital Mgmt Dba Alpha Capital Mgmt holds 1.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 13,012 shares. Oppenheimer Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 40,610 shares. 1,600 are owned by Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi. Mcrae Capital Management holds 0.12% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,400 shares.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 48,521 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $32.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,264 shares, and cut its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset Mgmt invested in 15,320 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Canandaigua Commercial Bank And Tru stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Carroll holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Roberts Glore & Com Il owns 0.47% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 13,100 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Intl Group Inc has 161,669 shares. St Johns Investment Management Communications Ltd Limited Liability Company has 200 shares. S&Co Inc holds 52,224 shares. First Republic Investment has invested 0.14% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.03% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 6,521 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Advisors Inc has 0.04% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Management Ltd Liability reported 0.18% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Acropolis Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 7,346 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Robecosam Ag holds 0.68% or 285,426 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CERN or TRHC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on April 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: LEG, VZ, CERN – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cerner, Lifecenters Revolutionize Senior Living; Launch Patient-Focused Wellness Communities – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.