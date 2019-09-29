Cambiar Investors Has Increased Its Commvault Systems (CVLT) Holding by $843,535 as Valuation Declined; Bb T (BBT) Stock Rose While California State Teachers Retirement System Has Lowered Its Position by $1.48 Million

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Bb T Corp (BBT) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 30,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.86M, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Bb T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $53.46. About 5.03 million shares traded or 14.46% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) by 50.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 17,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.61% . The institutional investor held 51,157 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54 million, up from 33,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Commvault Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 358,596 shares traded. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.99% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT – ELLIOTT, COMMVAULT SHOULD DISCUSS PLANS INCLUDING REVIEW OF MANAGEMENT, BOARD ADDITIONS, OPERATIONAL GOALS; 02/04/2018 – COMMVAULT ISSUES RESPONSE ON ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 19/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Data Protection Solutions for Government Customers through the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems Two New Independent Directors to Join the Bd; 02/04/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: Commvault faces proxy battle with activist hedge fund Elliott Management; 02/04/2018 – Commvault, which makes backup and recovery software, is facing a proxy battle with Elliott Management, which is said to be frustrated with its margins, according to sources; 09/04/2018 – Commvault Announces Earnings Release Date; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems 4Q Rev $184.9M; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT – NOMINEES TO COMMVAULT BOARD INCLUDE JOHN MCCORMACK, FORMER CEO OF WEBSENSE & CHUCK MORAN, FOUNDER AND FORMER CEO OF SKILLSOFT

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $789.15M for 12.98 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.04% negative EPS growth.

