Cambiar Investors Has Increased Its Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Position by $9.49 Million; British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Holder Drw Securities Decreased Stake by $1.48 Million

Drw Securities Llc decreased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 18.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc sold 43,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 196,802 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.86M, down from 240,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.15. About 1.18 million shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500.

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 26.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 271,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.26 million, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 4.49 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q EPS 78c; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – REDEMPTION ON JUNE 29, 2018, OF ALL OUTSTANDING 5.158% FIXED-TO-FLOATING CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE JUNE 29, 2023; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $78M; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE CO’S BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER ONE RATIO BY ABOUT 18 BASIS POINTS AT DEAL CLOSE; 27/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Svcs 1Q EPS $1.22; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER ITS 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – EARNINGS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE ACCRETION OF APPROXIMATELY 2% IN 2019 FROM DEAL

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $3.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group Plc (NYSE:LYG) by 4.24M shares to 39.64 million shares, valued at $112.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 12,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,555 shares, and cut its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold CFG shares while 191 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 411.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 416.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan Company, New York-based fund reported 257,694 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Communication reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Gulf Int Bank (Uk) Limited reported 0.06% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Boston Prtn invested in 0.01% or 189,528 shares. The Colorado-based Advsr Asset has invested 0.01% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Ubs Asset Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.68 million shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Communications Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 152,254 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn has 0% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Hilton Capital Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 3,959 shares. Moreover, Kbc Group Nv has 0.23% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 851,248 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com, Delaware-based fund reported 81,600 shares. Japan-based Nomura Hldg has invested 0.26% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Next Fincl Inc holds 0.03% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) or 6,955 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Incorporated invested 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Fjarde Ap invested in 65,412 shares.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $486,750 activity.

Drw Securities Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Core Msci Ea (IEFA) by 970,826 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $61.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Health Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AAXJ).

