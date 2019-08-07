Cambiar Investors Has Increased Its Bankunited (BKU) Holding by $1.11 Million as Market Value Declined; Treehouse Foods (THS) Market Value Declined While Highbridge Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $352,000

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.14% . The hedge fund held 9,269 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, down from 14,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $51.55. About 168,753 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees FY18 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.62; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.40; 18/04/2018 – Treehouse Spotlights 3 Critical Policy Wins for Youth in Foster Care; 22/05/2018 – Treehouse Honored as ‘Organization of the Year’ by Municipal League Foundation; 21/04/2018 – DJ TreeHouse Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THS); 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.40; 03/05/2018 – TreeHouse Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child with Autoimmune Disease

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Bankunited Inc (BKU) by 31.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 33,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 139,243 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, up from 105,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Bankunited Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $31.73. About 205,173 shares traded. BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has declined 12.69% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BKU News: 20/04/2018 – DJ BankUnited Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKU); 23/03/2018 BankUnited, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY $17.2 MLN TO $247.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM MARCH 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in BankUnited; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED 1Q EPS 77C, EST. 72C; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net Interest Income Increased by $17.2M to $247.8M; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net $85.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 10,151 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc has 119 shares. 720,019 are owned by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc. Mason Street Advisors Limited Co stated it has 0.04% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Cwm Llc reported 6 shares. Dean Associates Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 54,750 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Eam Limited Liability Company holds 0.41% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) or 25,668 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Company holds 0.79% or 182,228 shares in its portfolio. Amg Savings Bank holds 6,344 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 0.09% stake. Jane Street Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Assetmark holds 0% or 2 shares.

More notable recent TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Adobe, Amex, Intel, 3M, Microsoft, SAP, Shopify, Sprint, Target and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on April 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. – THS – Business Wire” published on May 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks on the Rise Heading Into the Second Quarter – Investorplace.com” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – THS – Business Wire” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TreeHouse Foods Announces the Appointment of Dean General as Chief Commercial Officer – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Plains Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 1.03M shares to 1.70 million shares, valued at $28.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cincinnati Bell Inc New by 40,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $169,516 activity.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interface Inc (NASDAQ:TILE) by 52,988 shares to 192,991 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) by 36,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,991 shares, and cut its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).