Cambiar Investors Has Decreased Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Position By $4.45 Million; 4 Bullish Analysts Covering QUALCOMM (QCOM)

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Qualcomm Inc had 28 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, May 2. Mizuho downgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Thursday, May 23 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 23. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Thursday, June 6. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 30 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, March 5. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. See QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) latest ratings:

18/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $75.0000 Downgrade

06/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $98.0000 New Target: $74.0000 Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Mizuho Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $65.0000 Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Edward Jones Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $73.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $89.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $55.0000 New Target: $85.0000 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $115.0000 Upgrade

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) stake by 60.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 278,304 shares as Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ)’s stock declined 6.90%. The Cambiar Investors Llc holds 178,048 shares with $2.94M value, down from 456,352 last quarter. Umpqua Hldgs Corp now has $3.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.53. About 1.06 million shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 30.00% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.43% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ); 07/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: Rogue-Umpqua Resource Advisory Committee

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity. $2.03 million worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares were sold by THOMPSON JAMES H.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QUALCOMM Incorporated shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 4,231 shares. Usca Ria Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 176,855 shares. First Manhattan Com holds 21,804 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 234 shares. 44,028 were accumulated by Evergreen Cap Mngmt. Choate Invest Advsr holds 4,929 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has invested 0.09% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 41,900 were reported by Cypress Asset Management Incorporated Tx. Northeast Investment Management invested in 3,602 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Triangle Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.18% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Osborne Prtn Cap Ltd Liability Com accumulated 86,894 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 825,988 shares. Fiera Capital Corp holds 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 12,914 shares. Nomura Holdg holds 0.26% or 1.07M shares in its portfolio. Stelac Advisory Service Lc stated it has 2,475 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qualcomm: Take The Hint – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm Stockâ€™s Easy Gains May Be Over – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm Is an Attractive Chip Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

QUALCOMM Incorporated develops, designs, makes, and markets digital communications services and products in China, South Korea, Taiwan, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $91.45 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies ; Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). It has a 39.71 P/E ratio. The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA), and other technologies for use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $75.22. About 8.26M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Chairman Jacobs with Independent Director — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – US says it confirmed national security concerns over Broadcom’s Qualcomm deal; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Faces CFIUS Review of Qualcomm Takeover Bid (Video); 07/03/2018 – BROADCOM – REGARDING ITS FFER TO BUY QUALCOMM, WILL MAINTAIN R&D RESOURCES QUALCOMM DEVOTES TO 5G; 08/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters); 14/03/2018 – Qualcomm is a major producer of cutting-edge 5G technology; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm slides after layoffs, regulatory challenges to NXP merger; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s (NASDAQ:UMPQ) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Umpqua Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Umpqua Holdings Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call on July 18, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,717 were accumulated by Park Avenue Secs. First Trust Advisors Lp owns 1.02M shares. Brandywine Global Ltd reported 0.07% stake. Amg National Tru Bank & Trust accumulated 49,110 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Etrade Management Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Tcw Grp Inc reported 0.03% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Northern owns 0.01% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 3.17 million shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management owns 2.01 million shares. 1.11 million were reported by Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Geode Capital Mgmt Llc owns 0.01% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 2.42M shares. Gam Ag owns 20,885 shares. 44,031 are held by Amalgamated Bancorp. Ftb Advisors accumulated 516 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 262,991 shares in its portfolio.

Cambiar Investors Llc increased Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 21,996 shares to 375,403 valued at $46.24M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) stake by 49,302 shares and now owns 495,558 shares. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was raised too.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $167,414 activity. FARNSWORTH RON L also sold $167,414 worth of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) on Thursday, January 31.