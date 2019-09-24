Cambiar Investors Has Cut By $543,783 Its Hub Group (HUBG) Position; 0 Analysts Are Bullish Cintas (CTAS) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cintas Corp has $24800 highest and $20200 lowest target. $225’s average target is -11.64% below currents $254.65 stock price. Cintas Corp had 3 analyst reports since June 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Nomura. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 17 by Morgan Stanley. See Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) latest ratings:

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased Hub Group Inc (HUBG) stake by 16.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 13,263 shares as Hub Group Inc (HUBG)’s stock rose 7.21%. The Cambiar Investors Llc holds 65,044 shares with $2.73M value, down from 78,307 last quarter. Hub Group Inc now has $1.58B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $46.25. About 112,825 shares traded. Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has declined 0.98% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBG News: 26/04/2018 – Hub Group Sees 2018 EPS $2.34-EPS $2.44; 29/05/2018 – Mary Boosalis Joins Hub Group’s Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group Sees 2018 Capex $190M-$210M; 03/05/2018 – Hub Group Named to Forbes’ 2018 list of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers; 20/04/2018 – Keep An Eye On Hub Group; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 48C; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q REV. $1.1B, EST. $1.03B; 29/05/2018 – Mary Boosalis Joins Hub Group’s Board of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hub Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUBG); 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.44, EST. $2.35

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold HUBG shares while 55 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 30.42 million shares or 0.44% more from 30.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 19,365 shares or 0% of the stock. United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Cardinal Capital owns 12,177 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Stifel Fincl holds 66,980 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 24,833 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Btim has invested 0.22% in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Fisher Asset Limited invested in 0.06% or 1.29 million shares. Numerixs Invest Tech reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Northern Tru owns 465,218 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 98,043 shares. Alps Advsrs holds 0.01% or 16,610 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) for 73,723 shares. D E Shaw & invested in 214,192 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 11,384 are held by Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp.

Cambiar Investors Llc increased Ishares Tr (ACWI) stake by 7,785 shares to 11,669 valued at $860,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) stake by 7,788 shares and now owns 142,816 shares. Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) was raised too.

Analysts await Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 3.90% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.77 per share. HUBG’s profit will be $27.26M for 14.45 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Hub Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold Cintas Corporation shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 276,775 shares. Fjarde Ap invested 0.08% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Tradewinds Cap Lc stated it has 4 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.04% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 15,169 are owned by Johnson Invest Counsel Inc. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.13% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Boston Ltd Liability Company holds 56,483 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Wealthquest Corporation owns 3,059 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. 9,667 were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board invested 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Ameritas Partners accumulated 6,550 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.12% stake. Karp Cap Mngmt Corp accumulated 15,686 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.03% or 1,149 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.09% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $26.69 billion. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other divisions. It has a 31.87 P/E ratio. The firm rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

