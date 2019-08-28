Cambiar Investors Has Boosted Its Holding in Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) by $1.45 Million; Apg Asset Management Us Maintains Position in Digital Rlty Tr (DLR)

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) by 74.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 44,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.44% . The institutional investor held 102,908 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, up from 58,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Phibro Animal Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $31.57. About 169,595 shares traded or 10.87% up from the average. Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) has declined 33.98% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PAHC News: 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds Starbucks, Exits Phibro Animal; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.46; 07/05/2018 – PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP – CO IS NOT MODIFYING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 AS PRESENTED IN CO’S FEBRUARY 5, 2018 PRESS RELEASE; 14/03/2018 Phibro Animal Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 15/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health Corporation Reports Third Quarter; 07/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Health 3Q EPS 49c

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 2.15M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 8.99M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07B, up from 6.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $120.34. About 848,494 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi reported 0.68% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.02% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Cambridge Advisors Inc has 14,547 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc owns 0.53% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 72,827 shares. Spinnaker Tru reported 0.19% stake. Illinois-based Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.17% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Rafferty Asset Ltd accumulated 47,714 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Fund invested in 0.11% or 4,132 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp Inc has invested 0% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Cetera Advisor Ltd Co reported 2,006 shares. Intact Invest Mgmt owns 42,100 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Amer Century owns 139,479 shares. Grassi Inv Mgmt holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 74,460 shares. Asset, a New York-based fund reported 2,732 shares.

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Digital Realty: Attractive Valuation In Growing Industry – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Digital Realty Expands IBM Cloud’s Direct Link Reach and Capabilities in Sydney – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Digital Realty Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend For Common And Preferred Stock – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Digital Realty Trust 5.250% PFD SER J declares $0.3281 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11 billion and $13.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 520,840 shares to 6.70 million shares, valued at $1.22 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 766,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA).

More notable recent Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Lowe’s (LOW) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sarepta a “Fresh Pick” at Baird in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Aquaculture Acquisition to Create Vaccine Innovation Powerhouse – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Phibro Animal Health Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Game Plan For The Week – Cramer’s Mad Money (8/24/18) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold PAHC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 18.93 million shares or 1.67% less from 19.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,405 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company. Prospector Partners Limited Liability Company accumulated 32,000 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Moreover, Stevens First Principles Inv has 0.34% invested in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Tudor Et Al accumulated 16,007 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 16,108 shares stake. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc accumulated 10,292 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dupont Capital Management Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) for 16,182 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Management accumulated 341,204 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 31,403 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 153,745 shares. Loomis Sayles LP owns 520 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Campbell And Inv Adviser Limited Liability Company reported 10,667 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 337,652 shares. Jefferies Finance Gp Inc reported 33,423 shares.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 278,304 shares to 178,048 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG) by 16,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,818 shares, and cut its stake in United Bankshares Inc West V (NASDAQ:UBSI).