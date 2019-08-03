Cambiar Investors Decreased Ebay (EBAY) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Tiger Management Has Decreased Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (JPM) as Share Value Rose

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (JPM) by 34.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 402,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 757,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.71M, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $361.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/05/2018 – ACTIVE TREASURIES CLIENTS SHOW MOST NET LONGS SINCE MARCH 6, 2017 – J.P. MORGAN SURVEY; 30/05/2018 – Pro Skateboarder Tony Hawk Collaborates with Chase for Small Business Productivity Guide; 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sponsors 25th Annual Women’s Bond Club Merit Award Dinner; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan takes stake in analytics platform start-up; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE BIOENERGIA IPO WILL BE MANAGED BY ITAU BBA, JPMORGAN AND SANTANDER – DOCUMENT; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – DINO POLSKA SA DNP.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 105 FROM PLN 103; 22/05/2018 – Mint: Barclays’s Bhavin Shukla quits, to join JP Morgan; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income Gains Daily Inflow of $85.1M

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 454,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 1.36M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.46M, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 6.17M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 19/04/2018 – DJ eBay Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBAY); 01/05/2018 – For OfferUp’s first seven years in existence, it had Craigslist in its crosshairs. Next up? Taking a shot at stealing business from eBay, as many have tried and failed to do; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches Interests — a New Feature That Tailors Shopping Experience Based on a Person’s Passions, Hobbies, and Style; 19/03/2018 – EBAY ISSUES AUGMENTED REALITY SOLUTION FOR CHOOSING USPS BOXES; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO END ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH FLIPKART AFTER DEAL; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 53C, EST. 53C; 05/04/2018 – EBAY’S STUBHUB: SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 25/04/2018 – Ebay’s profit falls 60.7 pct in first quarter; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj EPS 53c

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why eBay (EBAY) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy eBay Before Q2 Earnings with Stock up 42% in 2019? – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Microsoft, Netflix, eBay, Johnson & Johnson and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Yahoo Finance” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ask a Fool: How Is Facebook’s Libra Cryptocurrency Different From Bitcoin? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 18,372 shares to 170,212 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 92,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mgmt LP accumulated 317,021 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 4.15 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.04% or 20,030 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Finance Serv Ma reported 11.42 million shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Company owns 0.08% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 130,702 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Co (Trc) holds 20,235 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 15,134 were accumulated by Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct. 697 are owned by Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia, Australia-based fund reported 153,122 shares. Marco Investment Ltd Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 40,153 shares. C M Bidwell & Assoc Ltd owns 11,020 shares. Investment House Limited Co has 0.07% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 18,357 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.06% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Pinebridge Invs Lp holds 0.02% or 26,156 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab has invested 1.19% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77 million for 19.89 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bancorp owns 109,924 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. Eagle Ridge Invest Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 104,160 shares. Goodwin Daniel L stated it has 1.23% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pggm Invs stated it has 1.27M shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust owns 97,101 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.19% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 422,423 are owned by Amalgamated State Bank. Rnc Limited Liability Corporation owns 452,994 shares for 3.2% of their portfolio. The New York-based Howard Capital Mngmt has invested 2.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). St Germain D J Communication Incorporated holds 188,948 shares or 2.08% of its portfolio. Synovus Fincl has invested 0.53% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Windward Cap Management Com Ca reported 0.85% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cohen Capital Mgmt invested in 3.28% or 134,175 shares. Advsrs Capital Mgmt Limited Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 183,388 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “4 Online Banks With Daily Balance Notifications – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “JP Morgan analyst who’s nailed the market sees ‘once in a decade opportunity’ in these stocks – CNBC” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan is rolling out a robo-adviser with free ETFs to lure new investors – CNBC” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ooma Inc by 67,743 shares to 868,166 shares, valued at $11.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.