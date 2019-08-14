Cambiar Investors Cut Its Pnm Res (PNM) Holding; Constellation Brands (STZ) Shorts Decreased By 0.05%

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased Pnm Res Inc (PNM) stake by 25.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 22,997 shares as Pnm Res Inc (PNM)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Cambiar Investors Llc holds 67,535 shares with $3.20 million value, down from 90,532 last quarter. Pnm Res Inc now has $3.98B valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $49.9. About 141,327 shares traded. PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has risen 30.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources Affirms 2019 Ongoing EPS $2.04-$2.16; 19/03/2018 – PNM SEES REAFFIRMING FORECASTS FOR ’18, ’19 IN INVESTORS MTGS; 19/03/2018 – PNM Resources: 2018, 2019 Ongoing Earnings Guidance to Be Affirmed During Meetings; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources Affirms 2018 Ongoing EPS $1.82-$1.92; 16/03/2018 – PNM Declares Preferred Dividend; 08/03/2018 – PNM CEO PATRICIA VINCENT-COLLAWN SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – QTRLY TOTAL ELECTRIC OPERATING REVENUES $317.9 MLN VS $330.2 MLN; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources 1Q Ongoing EPS 21c; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC QUARTERLY ONGOING DILUTED EPS $0.21; 07/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES SAYS ON MARCH 6, ENTERED INTO THIRD AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT, AMENDING ITS $150 MLN TERM LOAN – SEC FILING

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) had a decrease of 0.05% in short interest. STZ’s SI was 7.13 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.05% from 7.13M shares previously. With 1.75M avg volume, 4 days are for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)’s short sellers to cover STZ’s short positions. The SI to Constellation Brands Inc’s float is 4.49%. The stock decreased 1.55% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $193.49. About 451,624 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Product Line; Will Act as Reseller for Phase Four Thrusters; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades QGOG Constellation To ‘D’ From ‘B’; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q EPS $4.64; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CORONA EXTRA AND FAMILIAL BOOSTED RESULTS; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 16/05/2018 – Constellation’s Ex-CEO Among Three Charged in $300 Million Plot; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable

Among 3 analysts covering Pnm Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pnm Resources Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Mizuho. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Thursday, February 28. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, March 1 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold PNM shares while 77 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 70.32 million shares or 2.22% less from 71.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell And Associates Limited invested 0.13% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Nordea Investment Ab has invested 0.02% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 21,300 shares. Lazard Asset Management Lc owns 264,205 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cornerstone has 0% invested in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Moreover, First Tru Advsr Lp has 0.01% invested in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 263,528 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) for 31,575 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.02% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Lc owns 10,419 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsrs holds 6,607 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). 764 were accumulated by Cwm Ltd Liability Corp. Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 36,461 shares.

Cambiar Investors Llc increased Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 21,996 shares to 375,403 valued at $46.24 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LECO) stake by 5,235 shares and now owns 53,007 shares. Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Constellation Brands Inc had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company has market cap of $37.09 billion. The firm sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It has a 15.35 P/E ratio. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.