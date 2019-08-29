Cambiar Investors Boosted Its Tyson Foods (TSN) Holding by $3.40 Million as Shares Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Cambridge Financial Group Has Cut Its Stake by $221.22 Million

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 49,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 495,558 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.41M, up from 446,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $91.79. About 1.33 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – BELIEVE BEEF SEGMENT’S ADJ OPERATING MARGIN IN FISCAL 2018 SHOULD BE ABOVE 6%; 05/03/2018 New York Post: Mike Tyson’s old house is being turned into a church; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – TYSON 2Q ADJ EPS $1.27, EST. $1.30; 15/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Tyson Foods Rtgs Unchgd By Poultry Acqstns; 27/03/2018 – Tyson: Sale of TNT Crust Would Include Partially Baked Crusts, Flat Breads, Self-Rising Crusts and Two Green Bay Factories; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q EPS 85c; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Plans to Retain Tortilla Production From Two Green Bay Facilities; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – PURCHASE PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 22/05/2018 – As US shrinks refugee operations, new arrivals in Kansas town lose a lifeline

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 580 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 17,084 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52 billion, down from 17,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $362.79. About 2.01M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT’S `CLOSELY MONITORING’ SITUATION IN CUBA; 25/05/2018 – BOEING IS SAID TO EMBED EX-737 MAX BOSS AT ROLLS ON ENGINE WOES; 11/04/2018 – ENDERS SAYS BOEING SALES TEAM MOST `AGGRESSIVE’ IN 20 YEARS; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS SAYS DOES NOT COMMENT ON PRODUCT POLICY; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 07/05/2018 – Paul R. La Monica: Rumor has it Musk and The Boring Company will be building a new Tunnel Force One for Trump to replace the; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Duberstein to Serve Additional Year From 2018 to 2019 to Aid in Transition; 27/03/2018 – HONG KONG — As voices against U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to impose punitive tariffs on Chinese imports grow louder from various quarters in China, the head of a state-owned airline issued his own missive on Tuesday, suggesting American aircraft manufacturer Boeing as a target; 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 90-DAY PERIOD U.S. IS ALSO REVOKING GENERAL LICENSE 1 AUTHORIZATIONS RELATING TO AIRCRAFT-RELATED EXPORTS TO IRAN

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 454,562 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $50.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 56,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,511 shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rdl Financial holds 21,147 shares. State Street holds 13.84 million shares. Palouse Cap accumulated 1.17% or 43,707 shares. 256,189 are owned by Macquarie Group Inc Ltd. Raymond James Associate has 0.02% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 163,466 shares. Hightower Advsrs Llc holds 0.03% or 57,829 shares in its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Finance Group Ltd invested in 0.03% or 4,844 shares. Huntington National Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Moreover, Waratah Capital Advsrs Ltd has 0.21% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 28,420 shares. 39,741 were reported by Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested in 27,878 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company reported 83,000 shares. Farmers Tru accumulated 6,566 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 586,250 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 37.63 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

