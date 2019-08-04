Cambiar Investors Boosted Holding in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by $338,256 as Share Value Declined; Costco Whsl New (COST) Market Value Rose While Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Cut Its Holding by $15.33 Million

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 27.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 63,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 165,750 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.14 million, down from 229,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $272.5. About 1.97M shares traded or 15.77% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 2,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 63,140 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36 million, up from 60,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $112.15. About 625,273 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 14/05/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Completes Acquisition Of Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC, Maker Of Rachael Ray(TM) Nutrish(R) Pet Food; 04/04/2018 – JM SMucker to buy Ainsworth Pet Nutrition for $1.7 bln; 04/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER EXPLORING STRATEGIC OPTIONS FOR U.S. BAKING UNIT; 24/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC – WITH BELGYA’S ELECTION, CO’S BOARD CONSISTS OF 9 MEMBERS; 06/03/2018 – Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 08/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER’S SALE OF ITS BAKING BRANDS COULD FETCH AS MUCH AS $700 MILLION IN SALE- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 20/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises JM Smucker Rtg Otlk To Stable From Positive; 04/04/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company to Acquire Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC, Maker of Rachael Ray™ Nutrish® Pet Food; Company to Explo; 06/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER TERMINATES PACT AFTER CHALLENGE FROM FTC

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 26.93 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Inv Advsrs Lc reported 0.37% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 182,000 shares. 86,816 were accumulated by Fifth Third Commercial Bank. Morgan Stanley has 3.12M shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Penobscot Investment Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 4,945 shares. Thomas Story Son Llc has 2.77% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 824,436 shares stake. Johnson Fin Group reported 2,327 shares. Arrow owns 9,724 shares. Wheatland Advisors reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Robecosam Ag invested in 3,499 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Finemark Comml Bank And Trust holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 9,888 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru accumulated 2,678 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 17,927 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Community Fincl Group Ltd Co owns 3.02% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 36,670 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 228,540 shares to 288,400 shares, valued at $16.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netscout Sys Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 133,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 349,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invests Lc stated it has 8,348 shares. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.06% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Proshare Ltd Co, Maryland-based fund reported 36,336 shares. Pennsylvania-based Lincoln has invested 0.02% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Manufacturers Life The accumulated 112,898 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Davenport & Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 28,686 shares. City Hldg Commerce holds 0.02% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) or 722 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 39,921 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.02% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Rothschild & Company Asset Us holds 0.21% or 165,207 shares. 9,522 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Qs Investors Lc reported 0.03% stake. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Ltd Com reported 2,019 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 7,747 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 37,821 shares in its portfolio.