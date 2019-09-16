Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Since Camber Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) and Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) are part of the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camber Energy Inc. 5 7.73 N/A -1.72 0.00 Vermilion Energy Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Camber Energy Inc. and Vermilion Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Camber Energy Inc. and Vermilion Energy Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camber Energy Inc. 0.00% -364.5% 108.6% Vermilion Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Camber Energy Inc. and Vermilion Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Camber Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vermilion Energy Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Vermilion Energy Inc. has a consensus target price of $32.5, with potential upside of 85.29%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Camber Energy Inc. and Vermilion Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.4% and 58.54%. Insiders owned roughly 0.68% of Camber Energy Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.26% are Vermilion Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Camber Energy Inc. -47.74% -81.57% -91.25% -93.99% -99.61% -97.61% Vermilion Energy Inc. -8.75% -17.82% -26.81% -26.54% -47.76% -14.86%

For the past year Vermilion Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Camber Energy Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Vermilion Energy Inc. beats Camber Energy Inc.

Camber Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and Oklahoma. The company holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres in producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan, and Payne Counties, central Oklahoma, as well as in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and 3,600 net acres in the Horizontal San Andres play on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in West Texas under a joint venture agreement. As of March 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 5.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, such as 1.6 million barrels of crude oil reserves and 4.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Lucas Energy Inc. and changed its name to Camber Energy, Inc. in January 2017. Camber Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Vermilion Energy Inc. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 74% interest in 328,500 net acres of developed land and 89% interest in 500,300 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 358 net producing natural gas wells and 445 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 100% interest in 336,600 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 331 net producing oil wells in France. The company also owned 56% interest in 841,500 net acres of land, as well as 37 net producing gas wells in the Netherlands; 25,800 net acres of developed and 1,054,900 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 111 net producing oil wells and 7 net producing natural gas wells in Germany; and 97,200 net acres of land and 9 net producing oil wells in the United States. In addition, it holds 18.5% interest in the offshore Corrib gas field in Ireland; and 100% interest in the Wandoo block that consists of 59,600 acres located in Australia. Further, the company has 77,092 barrels of oil equivalent (Mboe) of total proved reserves and 130,215 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in Canada; 42,958 Mboe of total proved reserves and 65,040 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves situated in France; 10,473 Mboe of total proved reserves and 17,733 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in the Netherlands; 12,202 Mboe of total proved reserves and 23,528 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves situated in Germany; 16,596 Mboe of total proved reserves and 25,061 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in Ireland; 12,418 Mboe of total proved reserves and 17,068 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in Australia; and 4,076 Mboe of total proved reserves and 11,477 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in the United States. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.