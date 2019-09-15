Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL)

As Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration businesses, Camber Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) and Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camber Energy Inc. 5 6.62 N/A -1.72 0.00 Seadrill Limited 6 0.30 N/A -22.93 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Camber Energy Inc. and Seadrill Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Camber Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) and Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camber Energy Inc. 0.00% -364.5% 108.6% Seadrill Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Camber Energy Inc. and Seadrill Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.4% and 73.24%. 0.68% are Camber Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Seadrill Limited has 27.34% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Camber Energy Inc. -47.74% -81.57% -91.25% -93.99% -99.61% -97.61% Seadrill Limited -6.18% -16.67% -48.69% -53.83% -79.84% -57.95%

For the past year Seadrill Limited has weaker performance than Camber Energy Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Camber Energy Inc. beats Seadrill Limited.

Camber Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and Oklahoma. The company holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres in producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan, and Payne Counties, central Oklahoma, as well as in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and 3,600 net acres in the Horizontal San Andres play on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in West Texas under a joint venture agreement. As of March 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 5.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, such as 1.6 million barrels of crude oil reserves and 4.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Lucas Energy Inc. and changed its name to Camber Energy, Inc. in January 2017. Camber Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment provides drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells. Its drilling contracts relates to semi-submersible rigs and drillships for harsh and benign environments in mid, deep, and ultra-deep waters. The Jack-up Rigs segment offers various services, such as drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. This segmentÂ’s drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environment. The Other segment provides management services to third parties. As of April 21, 2017, the company had a fleet of 38 offshore drilling units that consisted of 12 semi-submersible rigs, 7 drillships, and 19 jack-up rigs. It serves oil and gas exploration and production companies comprising integrated oil companies, government-owned oil companies, and independent oil and gas producers. Seadrill Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. On September 12, 2017, SeaDrill Limited, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.