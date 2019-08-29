Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Since Camber Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) are part of the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camber Energy Inc. 6 6.85 N/A -1.72 0.00 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 12 0.60 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Camber Energy Inc. and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Camber Energy Inc. and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camber Energy Inc. 0.00% -364.5% 108.6% Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -5.7%

Risk and Volatility

Camber Energy Inc. is 36.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.36. From a competition point of view, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. has a 1.43 beta which is 43.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.9 and 3.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Camber Energy Inc. Its rival Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.7 respectively. Camber Energy Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Camber Energy Inc. and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Camber Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. has an average price target of $14.25, with potential upside of 59.22%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.4% of Camber Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.7% of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Camber Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.68%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Camber Energy Inc. -47.74% -81.57% -91.25% -93.99% -99.61% -97.61% Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 3.47% -1.61% -9.14% -4.28% -31.91% 12.37%

For the past year Camber Energy Inc. has -97.61% weaker performance while Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. has 12.37% stronger performance.

Summary

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. beats Camber Energy Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Camber Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and Oklahoma. The company holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres in producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan, and Payne Counties, central Oklahoma, as well as in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and 3,600 net acres in the Horizontal San Andres play on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in West Texas under a joint venture agreement. As of March 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 5.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, such as 1.6 million barrels of crude oil reserves and 4.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Lucas Energy Inc. and changed its name to Camber Energy, Inc. in January 2017. Camber Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a drilling fleet of 202 marketable land-based drilling rigs. Its Pressure Pumping segment offers pressure pumping services that consist of well stimulation and cementing for the completion of new wells and remedial work on existing wells, as well as hydraulic and nitrogen fracturing, cementing, and acid pumping services in Texas and the Appalachian region. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. also manufactures and sells pipe handling components and related technology to drilling contractors in North America and other markets; and owns and invests in oil and natural gas assets as a non-operating working interest owner located principally in Texas and New Mexico. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.