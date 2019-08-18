Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)

As Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration businesses, Camber Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) and Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camber Energy Inc. 7 3.27 N/A -1.72 0.00 Enerplus Corporation 8 0.00 N/A 1.14 5.79

In table 1 we can see Camber Energy Inc. and Enerplus Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Camber Energy Inc. and Enerplus Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camber Energy Inc. 0.00% -364.5% 108.6% Enerplus Corporation 0.00% 19.8% 12%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.36 beta means Camber Energy Inc.’s volatility is 36.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Enerplus Corporation’s 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.62 beta.

Liquidity

Camber Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.9. Competitively, Enerplus Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Camber Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enerplus Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.4% of Camber Energy Inc. shares and 28.3% of Enerplus Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.68% of Camber Energy Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Enerplus Corporation has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Camber Energy Inc. -47.74% -81.57% -91.25% -93.99% -99.61% -97.61% Enerplus Corporation 0.3% -11.02% -23.56% -25.45% -49.12% -14.69%

For the past year Camber Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Enerplus Corporation.

Summary

Enerplus Corporation beats Camber Energy Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Camber Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and Oklahoma. The company holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres in producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan, and Payne Counties, central Oklahoma, as well as in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and 3,600 net acres in the Horizontal San Andres play on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in West Texas under a joint venture agreement. As of March 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 5.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, such as 1.6 million barrels of crude oil reserves and 4.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Lucas Energy Inc. and changed its name to Camber Energy, Inc. in January 2017. Camber Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 14.3 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 39.0 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 123.0 MMbbls of tight oil; 18.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 126.3 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,002.8 Bcf of shale gas. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.