Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) and Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) Comparison side by side

Camber Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) and Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camber Energy Inc. 5 6.62 N/A -1.72 0.00 Unit Corporation 10 0.23 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Camber Energy Inc. and Unit Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camber Energy Inc. 0.00% -364.5% 108.6% Unit Corporation 0.00% -4% -2.1%

Volatility and Risk

Camber Energy Inc. has a beta of 1.36 and its 36.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Unit Corporation has beta of 2.51 which is 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Camber Energy Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9. Competitively, Unit Corporation has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Camber Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Unit Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.4% of Camber Energy Inc. shares and 89.9% of Unit Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.68% of Camber Energy Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.5% of Unit Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Camber Energy Inc. -47.74% -81.57% -91.25% -93.99% -99.61% -97.61% Unit Corporation -12.87% -29.27% -50.94% -61.24% -74.01% -54.48%

For the past year Unit Corporation has weaker performance than Camber Energy Inc.

Summary

Unit Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Camber Energy Inc.

Camber Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and Oklahoma. The company holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres in producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan, and Payne Counties, central Oklahoma, as well as in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and 3,600 net acres in the Horizontal San Andres play on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in West Texas under a joint venture agreement. As of March 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 5.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, such as 1.6 million barrels of crude oil reserves and 4.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Lucas Energy Inc. and changed its name to Camber Energy, Inc. in January 2017. Camber Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties primarily located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had approximately 40 gross proved undeveloped wells. The Contract Drilling segment is involved in the land contract drilling of onshore oil and natural gas wells for its own account, as well as for a range of other oil and natural gas companies primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming, and North Dakota, as well as in Louisiana and Kansas. This segment operates 21 drilling rigs. The Mid-Stream segment buys, sells, gathers, transports, processes, and treats natural gas for third parties and for its own account. This segment operates 3 natural gas treatment plants, 13 processing plants, and 25 gathering systems, as well as approximately 1,465 miles of pipeline in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Unit Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.