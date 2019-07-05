Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) and SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) Contrasting side by side

Both Camber Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) and SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camber Energy Inc. 1 2.61 N/A -39.15 0.00 SandRidge Energy Inc. 8 0.76 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 highlights Camber Energy Inc. and SandRidge Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camber Energy Inc. 0.00% -75.6% 74.1% SandRidge Energy Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 2.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.3% of Camber Energy Inc. shares and 84.2% of SandRidge Energy Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.68% of Camber Energy Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are SandRidge Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Camber Energy Inc. -10.5% -24.18% -37.92% -94.13% -97.17% -77.15% SandRidge Energy Inc. 10.18% 10.84% 12.2% -16.82% -35.98% 20.89%

For the past year Camber Energy Inc. has -77.15% weaker performance while SandRidge Energy Inc. has 20.89% stronger performance.

Summary

SandRidge Energy Inc. beats Camber Energy Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Camber Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and Oklahoma. The company holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres in producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan, and Payne Counties, central Oklahoma, as well as in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and 3,600 net acres in the Horizontal San Andres play on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in West Texas under a joint venture agreement. As of March 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 5.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, such as 1.6 million barrels of crude oil reserves and 4.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Lucas Energy Inc. and changed its name to Camber Energy, Inc. in January 2017. Camber Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

SandRidge Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and Rockies regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 2,310.0 net producing wells; approximately 950,000 net total acres under lease; 1 drilling rig in the Mid-Continent; and a total estimated proved reserves of 163.9 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On May 16, 2016, SandRidge Energy, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.