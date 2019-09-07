Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) and Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Camber Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) and Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camber Energy Inc. 6 6.80 N/A -1.72 0.00 Independence Contract Drilling Inc. 2 0.40 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Camber Energy Inc. and Independence Contract Drilling Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Camber Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) and Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camber Energy Inc. 0.00% -364.5% 108.6% Independence Contract Drilling Inc. 0.00% -5.9% -4.1%

Risk & Volatility

Camber Energy Inc. is 36.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.36 beta. From a competition point of view, Independence Contract Drilling Inc. has a 1.88 beta which is 88.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Camber Energy Inc. is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.9. The Current Ratio of rival Independence Contract Drilling Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. Camber Energy Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Independence Contract Drilling Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Camber Energy Inc. and Independence Contract Drilling Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Camber Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Independence Contract Drilling Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.25 consensus target price and a 377.27% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.4% of Camber Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.2% of Independence Contract Drilling Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.68% of Camber Energy Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Independence Contract Drilling Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Camber Energy Inc. -47.74% -81.57% -91.25% -93.99% -99.61% -97.61% Independence Contract Drilling Inc. -0.75% -16.46% -50.56% -61.06% -67% -57.69%

For the past year Camber Energy Inc. was more bearish than Independence Contract Drilling Inc.

Camber Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and Oklahoma. The company holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres in producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan, and Payne Counties, central Oklahoma, as well as in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and 3,600 net acres in the Horizontal San Andres play on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in West Texas under a joint venture agreement. As of March 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 5.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, such as 1.6 million barrels of crude oil reserves and 4.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Lucas Energy Inc. and changed its name to Camber Energy, Inc. in January 2017. Camber Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.