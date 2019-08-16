Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) and Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) Comparing side by side

Both Camber Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) and Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camber Energy Inc. 7 1.29 N/A -1.72 0.00 Helmerich & Payne Inc. 53 1.52 N/A -0.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Camber Energy Inc. and Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camber Energy Inc. 0.00% -364.5% 108.6% Helmerich & Payne Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Camber Energy Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 36.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.36 beta. Competitively, Helmerich & Payne Inc. is 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.48 beta.

Liquidity

Camber Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Helmerich & Payne Inc. are 2.8 and 2.4 respectively. Camber Energy Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Helmerich & Payne Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Camber Energy Inc. and Helmerich & Payne Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Camber Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Helmerich & Payne Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Helmerich & Payne Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $63.42 average price target and a 60.03% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Camber Energy Inc. and Helmerich & Payne Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.4% and 99.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.68% of Camber Energy Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Helmerich & Payne Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Camber Energy Inc. -47.74% -81.57% -91.25% -93.99% -99.61% -97.61% Helmerich & Payne Inc. -2.4% -3.38% -11.66% -12.58% -21.13% 3.63%

For the past year Camber Energy Inc. has -97.61% weaker performance while Helmerich & Payne Inc. has 3.63% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Helmerich & Payne Inc. beats Camber Energy Inc.

Camber Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and Oklahoma. The company holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres in producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan, and Payne Counties, central Oklahoma, as well as in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and 3,600 net acres in the Horizontal San Andres play on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in West Texas under a joint venture agreement. As of March 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 5.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, such as 1.6 million barrels of crude oil reserves and 4.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Lucas Energy Inc. and changed its name to Camber Energy, Inc. in January 2017. Camber Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. engages in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells. It provides drilling rigs, equipment, personnel, and camps on a contract basis to explore for and develop oil and gas from onshore areas and from fixed platforms, tension-leg platforms, and spars in offshore areas. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Oklahoma, California, Texas, Wyoming, Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Mexico, and North Dakota. The Offshore segment has drilling operations in the Gulf of Mexico and Equatorial Guinea. The International Land segment conducts drilling operations in Ecuador, Colombia, Argentina, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates. As of September 30, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 348 land rigs in the United States; 38 international land rigs; and 9 offshore platform rigs. The company also owns, develops, and operates commercial real estate properties; and researches and develops rotary steerable technology. Its real estate investments include a shopping center comprising approximately 441,000 leasable square feet; multi-tenant industrial warehouse properties covering approximately one million leasable square feet; and approximately 210 acres of undeveloped real estate located in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In addition, it offers Bit Guidance System that uses cognitive computing to guide the directional drilling process. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.