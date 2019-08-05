Camarda Financial Advisors Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) Increased by $1.48 Million; As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Market Valuation Rose, Owl Creek Asset Management LP Raised Stake by $4.02 Million

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1761.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 27,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 29,549 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 1,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.19. About 5.92 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 502,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 5.00M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45 million, up from 4.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.53. About 11.99M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT HAS REPRICED ITS $1.50B TERM LOAN; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE REVENUES REMAINED FLAT YEAR-OVER-YEAR AT $1.96 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 154,906 shares to 67,394 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mesa Air Group Inc by 173,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 773,135 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $213.32M and $52.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR) by 7,635 shares to 83 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 69,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 460 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

