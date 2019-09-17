Camarda Financial Advisors Raised Keycorp New (KEY) Holding; Advent Capital Management Has Lowered Pfizer (PFE) Position By $1.08 Million

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased Keycorp New (KEY) stake by 301606.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc acquired 96,514 shares as Keycorp New (KEY)’s stock rose 5.88%. The Camarda Financial Advisors Llc holds 96,546 shares with $1.71 million value, up from 32 last quarter. Keycorp New now has $18.19B valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.13. About 7.08M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate To 4.75 Percent; 29/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 30/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KEYBANK ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. TO USI INSURANCE SERVICES; 05/03/2018 Bruce Murphy, Keycorp’s Head Of Corporate Responsibility, To Retire In 2018

Advent Capital Management decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Advent Capital Management sold 25,000 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Advent Capital Management holds 75,000 shares with $3.25M value, down from 100,000 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $201.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 20.71 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS AGREEMENT AIMS TO ACCELERATE THE DEVELOPMENT OF PFIZER’S CAR T CELL THERAPY; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Modeling Technology for Drug Discovery; 18/04/2018 – N4 Pharma Starts Generic Viagra Clinical Trial; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 02/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of Stan Bukofzer, M.D. as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical and Scientific Officer; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS HAS NOT YET MADE A DECISION, BUT CONTINUES TO EXPECT ONE IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – Back to the drawing board for Reckitt after dropping Pfizer bid; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – OFFSET BY EROSION OF CRESTOR SALES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Com reported 5.07 million shares. National Bank & Trust Of The West holds 19,086 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability accumulated 12,100 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 846,674 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 405,262 were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Smithfield Co holds 0.01% or 2,807 shares. Norinchukin Bank The stated it has 74,361 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP owns 186,777 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Virginia-based Flippin Bruce And Porter Incorporated has invested 2.03% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested in 0% or 3,007 shares. 86,068 were reported by Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corp. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt Inc reported 849,016 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Llc invested in 1.14M shares. Washington Tru Natl Bank invested in 23,231 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. KeyCorp has $2000 highest and $17 lowest target. $18.67’s average target is 2.98% above currents $18.13 stock price. KeyCorp had 7 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of KEY in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, June 21. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $48 highest and $3600 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 11.42% above currents $36.5 stock price. Pfizer had 9 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Bank of America. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 28 by DZ Bank. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by Morgan Stanley.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity. Gottlieb Scott bought $104,160 worth of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Friday, August 23.

Advent Capital Management increased On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) stake by 904,000 shares to 24.95 million valued at $30.47 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Spirit Realty Capital In (Prn) stake by 16.90M shares and now owns 37.03 million shares. Ares Capital Corp (Prn) was raised too.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.72 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.