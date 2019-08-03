Camarda Financial Advisors Position in Cvs Health (CVS) Has Boosted by $1.48 Million as Share Value Declined; Green Square Capital Has Decreased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsored Ads (BABA) Holding by $438,074 as Stock Value Declined

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1761.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 27,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 29,549 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 1,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 6.45M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (BABA) by 35.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 2,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 4,389 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $801,000, down from 6,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $419.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 26.72M shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – Alibaba Bets Another $2 Billion on Southeast Asia; 10/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Ant Financial, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba, is preparing to raise $9B in a private funding round at a; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ALIBABA UNIT ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ High-Profile `Warriors’; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba bets billions on China’s top food delivery app; 04/05/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba Rises; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Free Spending Ways Are Spooking Alibaba’s Investors; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY- ALIBABA HEALTH (HK) ENTERS SECOND RENEWED AGENCY AGREEMENT, TERM STARTING FROM APRIL AND ENDING ON MARCH 2019; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – ELE.ME WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN ITS OWN BRAND AND WORK CLOSELY WITH ITS EXISTING PARTNERS AND MERCHANTS

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $154.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs (NYSE:LYB) by 9,055 shares to 13,772 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Center Coast Brkfld Mlp Enrgy Shs Ben Int (CEN) by 266,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange (MINT).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 35.62 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. $198,769 worth of stock was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. Shares for $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was made by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $213.32M and $52.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 655,182 shares to 2,892 shares, valued at $29,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 18,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 439 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO).

