Camarda Financial Advisors Maintains Position in Cvs Health (CVS); Salzhauer Michael Stake in Citigroup (C) Cut by $3.53 Million as Market Value Rose

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 79.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 56,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 14,743 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $918,000, down from 71,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $65.14. About 18.14M shares traded or 36.35% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/05/2018 – CITI – CITI WILL PAY SEARS $425 MLN ($400 MLN OF WHICH HAS BEEN RECEIVED) UPON ENTRY INTO AMENDMENT OF DEAL; 06/03/2018 – GERSPACH: CITI NOW SEES 13% ROTCE IN 2020 FROM TAX REFORM; 15/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.17 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – CITI – CITI AND SEARS HOLDINGS ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION OF THEIR 15-YEAR CO-BRAND AND PRIVATE LABEL CREDIT CARD RELATIONSHIP; 20/04/2018 – PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM YORKTOWN PARTNERS IS SELLING ITS EGYPT-FOCUSED OIL AND GAS COMPANY MERLON INTERNATIONAL -BANKING; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER IN EUROPE; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP 1Q FIXED INCOME MARKETS REV. $3.42B, EST. $3.70B; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Credit Reserve Release $36M; 03/05/2018 – BULGARIA ENERGY HOLD HIRES CITIGROUP TO MANAGE EU500M BOND SALE; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Total Cost of Credit $1.86B

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1761.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 27,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 29,549 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 1,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.50B market cap company. The stock increased 7.45% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $58.12. About 22.55 million shares traded or 162.98% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.66B for 8.18 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Shares for $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 69,415 shares to 73,915 shares, valued at $5.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup’s Earnings: Uninspiring As Expected – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup: ‘Meh’ – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Why You Should Keep An Eye On Citi And JPMorgan This Week – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Big Option Trade In JPMorgan Ahead Of Tuesday’s Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup: I’m More Optimistic Than Before – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Inc reported 321,552 shares stake. Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 6,851 are held by Aspen Inv. Calamos Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.25% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bloom Tree Prtn Limited Com reported 4.36% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Numerixs Inv Tech invested in 0.5% or 60,524 shares. Westfield Capital Mgmt Lp reported 5,200 shares. Hennessy Advsrs has 30,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Bessemer Gp Inc has 0.87% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3.63M shares. Thornburg Invest Mngmt Inc stated it has 2.18 million shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% or 3,386 shares in its portfolio. Princeton Port Strategies Gp Incorporated Limited Liability invested in 11,948 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company, Illinois-based fund reported 6.79 million shares. Bp Public Ltd Co invested 0.58% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Intact Investment has 0.28% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 125,200 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop Holdings Incorporated holds 9,505 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Altrinsic Global Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 356,541 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Dana Investment Advisors has invested 1.27% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The Japan-based Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Ltd has invested 0.86% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 223,922 are held by Natixis Ltd Partnership. Texas-based Bridgeway Cap has invested 0.34% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Colony Gru Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 22,434 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 15,922 shares. Dorsey Whitney Company Llc reported 8,848 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.17% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Oarsman Inc holds 1.2% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 46,906 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Pa reported 123,863 shares stake. 16,923 were reported by Atria Invs Ltd Liability Corp. Ftb Advisors holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 12,112 shares. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd has invested 0.61% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $213.32 million and $52.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 69,724 shares to 460 shares, valued at $45,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 133,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,390 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).