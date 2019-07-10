Camarda Financial Advisors Holds Holding in Cvs Health (CVS); Echo Street Capital Management Lowered Its Agilent Technologies (A) Position by $3.57 Million as Stock Price Declined

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1761.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 27,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,549 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 1,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $54.83. About 5.58 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 21/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Two Initiatives in New Hampshire to Combat Opioid Abuse; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 44,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 929,733 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.73M, down from 974,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $73.45. About 2.06M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALSO PETITIONS COURT TO STOP DEFENDANTS’ USE OF AGILENT’S PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGIES; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q EPS 63c; 18/04/2018 – Agilent: Complaint Alleges Trade Secrets Were Illegally Obtained by Former Employees; 21/05/2018 – Agilent at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 07/03/2018 – Agilent to Buy Advanced Analytical Technologies for $250M Cash; 24/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Executive Appointments; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Deal Is Significant Expansion of Agilent’s Certified Reference Materials, Chemical Standards Business; 26/04/2018 – Agilent Expands Portfolio of In Situ Hybridization Probes for Clinical Testing; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – CO, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ENTERED MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR SUPPLY OF PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE BY AGILENT; 07/03/2018 – Agilent Technologies To Acquire Advanced Analytical Technologies, Inc

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity. $685,454 worth of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) shares were sold by Grau Dominique.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Lp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 63,908 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.08% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 4,837 shares. Korea Corporation invested in 290,844 shares or 0.11% of the stock. House Limited Liability invested in 12,855 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 569,349 shares. 9,038 were accumulated by Fiera Cap Corporation. Pitcairn accumulated 5,924 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 2.96 million were reported by Findlay Park Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership. Merian Global Investors (Uk) owns 379,583 shares. Duncker Streett & Com Inc reported 1,400 shares. 59,710 were accumulated by Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Company. Asset Management holds 17,146 shares. North Carolina-based Carroll Assocs Inc has invested 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Llp has 8.44M shares.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 393,386 shares to 488,856 shares, valued at $26.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 7,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,379 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. A’s profit will be $227.52 million for 25.50 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.41% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of stock. On Friday, March 8 the insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 4,000 shares worth $233,080. 10,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connable Office owns 0.28% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 26,360 shares. Mitchell Cap Mgmt reported 9,190 shares. Massachusetts Co Ma owns 1.64 million shares. California-based Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability has invested 0.29% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ipg Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Natl Trust reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Banque Pictet And Cie reported 12,742 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.33% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Parkside Bank And Tru owns 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 573 shares. Blb&B Limited Com reported 20,898 shares. Sageworth Tru has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Girard Prtn Ltd holds 0.45% or 44,917 shares. Linscomb Williams stated it has 52,061 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Strategic Financial Svcs reported 0.5% stake. First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $213.32M and $52.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 655,182 shares to 2,892 shares, valued at $29,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 1,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IDV).