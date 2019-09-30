Camarda Financial Advisors Holding in Keycorp New (KEY) Increased by $1.64 Million as Stock Rose; As International Business Machine (IBM) Market Value Rose, Dt Investment Partners Has Upped Its Stake by $477,993

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 301606.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 96,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 96,546 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71M, up from 32 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.84. About 6.01 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – TaxAct Helps KeyBank Customers Strengthen Financial Wellness; 30/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – KBR Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, TIER 1 RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO WAS 10.84 PCT; 30/04/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 11/05/2018 – KeyBank Releases Corporate Responsibility Report and 2017 Community Benefits Plan Results; 29/03/2018 – KEYCORP – KEYBANK ACQUIRED KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. AS PART OF 2016 MERGER WITH FIRST NIAGARA FINANCIAL; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 3,489 shares as the company's stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 32,035 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.42 million, up from 28,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $145.42. About 3.71M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invests reported 135,531 shares stake. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership holds 1.03% or 461,678 shares. Natixis holds 0.24% or 222,222 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust accumulated 10,355 shares. 100 were reported by Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mount Vernon Assocs Incorporated Md owns 11,820 shares or 1.34% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 134,393 shares stake. Culbertson A N And Commerce Incorporated has 0.85% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 22,224 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Lc holds 2,523 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Logan Capital Mgmt Inc has 139,793 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Glenview National Bank & Trust Trust Dept holds 5,515 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.3% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1.45M shares. Amer Economic Planning Group Adv holds 0.09% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,237 shares. 28,124 were accumulated by Van Eck Assocs Corporation.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Inc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 5.10 million shares. First Trust LP invested in 0.08% or 2.36M shares. Spirit Of America Management, New York-based fund reported 34,575 shares. National Bank owns 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 30,146 shares. Lynch And In has invested 0.14% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 96,546 shares or 3.36% of the stock. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 15.25 million shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 1.04% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Buckingham Capital invested 0.21% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Cambridge Invest Research Advsr Inc has 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). The Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.06% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 5.07M shares. 46,956 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Sys. Fjarde Ap stated it has 204,340 shares. Essex Fin Incorporated invested in 0.19% or 37,022 shares.

