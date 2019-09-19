Camarda Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) as Stock Price Rose; Entergy New (ETR) Shareholder Hussman Strategic Advisors Trimmed Its Stake by $1.55 Million as Stock Rose

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 97.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc sold 3,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 90 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9,000, down from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $120.48. About 62,211 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Operating Chief in Possible Step Toward CEO Succession; 26/04/2018 – Package demand lifts UPS quarterly profit; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE ENTERS UPS MKT W/ PACT TO BUY GAMATRONIC, A UPS TECH; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GAS LEAK FROM PROPANE TANKS INSIDE A TRAILER MAY HAVE CAUSED EXPLOSION AT KENTUCKY FACILITY; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES SLIGHT NET/EPS SHIFT ON ASC 606 DEFERRED REV. CHANGE; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015A Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 13/03/2018 – Donald Trump and Rex Tillerson: Timeline of Their Ups and Downs

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 93.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $103,000, down from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $115.17. About 10,331 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 23/04/2018 – Entergy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.28 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Affirms 2018 Guidance and Long-Term Financial Outlook; 30/03/2018 – ENTERGY RESTARTS PALISADES NUCLEAR PLANT IN MICH., NRC REPORTS; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY SEES 2018 SPECIAL ITEMS EFFECT $2.55 ON EPS; 22/05/2018 – GLOBAL NUCLEAR FUEL AWARDED $250 MILLION-PLUS CONTRACT TO FUEL ENTERGY NUCLEAR BOILING WATER REACTORS; 28/03/2018 – Burns & McDonnell Adds Entergy Project to $3.2 Billion Slate in Texas, Louisiana, an Industrial Info News Alert; 22/04/2018 – DJ Entergy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETR); 16/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 09/05/2018 – Entergy Rides Burgeoning Power Demand in U.S. South with $6 Billion in Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Three Entergy U.S. Utility Tariff Bond Transactions

Analysts await Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.27 EPS, down 39.79% or $1.50 from last year’s $3.77 per share. ETR’s profit will be $451.34 million for 12.68 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Entergy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.15% EPS growth.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $357.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jinkosolar Hldg Co Ltd (NYSE:JKS) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardtronics Plc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.69 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.