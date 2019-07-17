Camarda Financial Advisors Has Raised Its Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by $1.48 Million as Share Value Declined; As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Valuation Declined, Orbimed Advisors Has Raised Position

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 23.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 39,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 210,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.99M, up from 170,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $7.74 during the last trading session, reaching $523.3. About 131,362 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1761.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 27,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,549 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 1,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $56.45. About 1.68 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $20.67 million activity. The insider Samath Jamie sold 458 shares worth $229,014. 28,152 shares were sold by GUTHART GARY S, worth $14.65 million on Monday, February 4. $3.94M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by MOHR MARSHALL.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

