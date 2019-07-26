Camarda Financial Advisors Has Raised Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake; As Wms (WMS) Stock Rose, Ack Asset Management Increased Stake by $1.01 Billion

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wms (WMS) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 45,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.22M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.87B, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $33.3. About 89,240 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 7.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 21/03/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE EVP, CO-COO FUSSNER TO RETIRE; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Sales $1.375B-$1.425B; 06/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 29/05/2018 – Correct: Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 8C/SHR, WAS 7C, EST. 8C; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE 4Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1761.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 27,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,549 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 1,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.5. About 2.58 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion-Bond Sale Boosts Banks Underwriting Aetna Deal; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. Shares for $10.73M were sold by MERLO LARRY J. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $213.32 million and $52.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 531,504 shares to 174 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 18,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 439 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap holds 0.06% or 456,138 shares. Valicenti Advisory Ser Inc owns 85,164 shares. Moreover, Verity Verity Limited Com has 1.54% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bronson Point Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 140,000 shares. Stoneridge Inv Limited Liability accumulated 133,590 shares or 2.12% of the stock. Arrow Finance has 0.31% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 25,064 shares. 227,858 are held by Petrus Company Lta. Savant Cap Ltd has 7,525 shares. Blue Cap has invested 0.57% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Captrust Fincl Advisors has invested 0.35% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Parthenon Ltd Liability Corp reported 163,614 shares. 17.15M were accumulated by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc. Burt Wealth Advisors has 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 607 shares. Strategic Glob Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 6,204 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WMS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 0.11% less from 41.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 33,497 shares. Barclays Plc holds 49,187 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 37,863 shares in its portfolio. Product Llc holds 37,500 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Glenmede Na owns 80 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Belgium-based Kbc Grp Inc Nv has invested 0.09% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Millennium Management Lc accumulated 12,162 shares or 0% of the stock. The California-based Aperio Gp Limited Co has invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Asset Mgmt One Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 77,468 shares. Prudential reported 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). 16,287 are held by Tudor Corp Et Al. Shell Asset Management accumulated 12,850 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 11,100 shares. 13,104 were reported by Metropolitan Life Ins Commerce Ny.

