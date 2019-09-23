Camarda Financial Advisors Has Lifted Position in Keycorp New (KEY) as Share Price Rose; As Lkq Corp. (Lkq) (LKQ) Share Value Declined, Corbyn Investment Management Decreased Its Position

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp. (Lkq) (LKQ) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 12,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 302,181 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.04 million, down from 314,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp. (Lkq) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.79. About 4.21 million shares traded or 48.03% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 301606.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 96,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 96,546 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71M, up from 32 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.77. About 19.52M shares traded or 114.51% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC/SHR; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate To 4.75 Percent; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC-SHR; 12/04/2018 – TaxAct Helps KeyBank Customers Strengthen Financial Wellness; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Rev $1.55B; 29/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on KeyCorp’s comment on loan growth withdrawn; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Crainscleveland.com which released: “KeyCorp CEO Beth Mooney will retire in May 2020, to be succeeded by Chris Gorman – Crain’s Cleveland Business” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Key shareholder urges Callon Petroleum to pursue sale – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “BNY Mellon and KeyBank Expand Their Trade Processing Services Relationship – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “MyPayrollHR wasn’t the first: Another payroll scandal this year left KeyBank exposed for $90 million – Albany Business Review” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.76M for 13.70 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LKQ Corp (LKQ) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating on LKQ Corp. (LKQ) – StreetInsider.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open 09/12: (RVG) (LKQ) (RNG) Higher (TOCA) (ADVM) (TLRD) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 12, 2019.