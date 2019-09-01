Camarda Financial Advisors Has Lifted Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $1.48 Million; Krensavage Asset Management Cut Its Stake in Merck & Co. (MRK) by $1.43 Million

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1761.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 27,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 29,549 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 1,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.31M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 20/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Offering Hepatitis A Vaccine to Kentuckians Following an Increase in Confirmed Cases of the Virus; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS NEW POLICIES WILL INCLUDE TIGHTENING VARIABILITY ALLOWED IN ORIGINAL BIOLOGICAL DRUGS; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc (MRK) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 17,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 412,809 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.33 million, down from 429,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $86.47. About 6.48M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing Imprime PGG in Combination with Merck; 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: Anticancer Agent Lenvima Approved for Additional Indication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma in Japan; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 17/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S DELIBERATIONS ON CRESTOR SAID TO BE AT EARLY STAGE; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. Another trade for 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. 2,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $105,600. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup owns 2.04 million shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Kj Harrison And Ptnrs Inc reported 0.73% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Assetmark holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 98,155 shares. First Mercantile Tru Company holds 0.17% or 13,224 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.3% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 42,053 shares. Crestwood Advisors Grp Ltd Liability Com stated it has 244,676 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Taconic Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 1.86% or 465,000 shares. The Illinois-based Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc has invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cwm Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Rwc Asset Llp holds 0.03% or 11,183 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 5,422 shares. 9,518 are held by Griffin Asset Management. Guyasuta Invest Advsr holds 0.04% or 6,543 shares. Leavell Mgmt Inc owns 6,166 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.31% or 3.49 million shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Early Results of Maximum Tender Offers and Election of Early Settlement – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS: Trading Near Historic Lows Here – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Pricing of Maximum Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Gold Soars Above $1,500; CVS Looks Healthy – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS: This Is Disgusting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $213.32M and $52.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 69,724 shares to 460 shares, valued at $45,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 133,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,390 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Leerink likes Merck in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mgmt Inc owns 561,139 shares. 1.05 million are held by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. Lvm Capital Mgmt Mi stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation, Texas-based fund reported 17,446 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 4,680 shares. Naples Limited Liability Company invested in 1.31% or 61,813 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd owns 27,147 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd owns 1.75% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 12.34 million shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 21,339 shares. Blb&B Advsr Llc invested in 107,152 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors holds 0.08% or 7,104 shares. Fin Consulate holds 0.24% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 6,335 shares. Spinnaker invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Ironwood Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.3% or 4,376 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council holds 412,322 shares.