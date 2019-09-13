Camarda Financial Advisors Has Increased Position in Carnival (CCL); Kilroy Rlty (KRC) Holder Resolution Capital LTD Has Cut Position as Stock Rose

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 9742.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 31,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 32,087 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49M, up from 326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.76. About 1.89 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 23/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Announces Slate Of Senior Officers For New Carnival Panorama; 28/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Unveils New Features and Upgrades Onboard Sapphire Princess; 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO AN INCREASE IN REVENUE FROM PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT BUSINESS BY NOT LESS THAN 40%; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNING APPOINTED AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Expects $6B Cash From Operations in 2018; 15/05/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA – SIGNED DEAL FOR TENCENT VIDEO TO LIVESTREAM ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL LAS VEGAS TO AUDIENCES IN MAINLAND CHINA, HONG KONG AND MACAU; 07/04/2018 – Carnival Corp. is taking a stand in the civil rights struggle in Bermuda; 27/04/2018 – Seabourn Takes Delivery Of New Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Cunard and Ancestry.com Collaborate to Offer Special Event Crossing: “A Journey of Genealogy”

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (KRC) by 11.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 262,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 1.95M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $143.94 million, down from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Kilroy Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 117,508 shares traded. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 11.15% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 23/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY BOOSTS COMMON DIV 7.1%; 03/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Raises Dividend to $0.455; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS EXITED KRC IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY, L.P. TO SELL $250M OF SR UNSECURED NOTES DUE; 08/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP KRC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $79; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – 2018 SERIES A WILL PAY INTEREST SEMI-ANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 4.30% PER ANNUM AND MATURE ON JULY 18, 2026; 07/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Announces Regional Leadership Change; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kilroy Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRC); 25/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP SEES 2018 SAME STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 0 TO 1%

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $213.32 million and $50.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 5,822 shares to 28,116 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Physicians Rlty Tr (NYSE:DOC) by 23,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,027 shares, and cut its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Cap Management Limited Company invested in 727,554 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Tortoise Invest Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 330 shares. First Fincl Bank Tru Com Of Newtown has 7,045 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 400 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Lc accumulated 203,339 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Company has 2.91M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 26,073 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Etrade Cap Ltd Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 86,000 shares. Dean Investment Assoc Limited accumulated 27,911 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.38% or 159,167 shares. Diversified Trust stated it has 10,175 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 285,782 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 6,132 were reported by Cleararc. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,800 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. 22,050 shares valued at $997,267 were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25.

