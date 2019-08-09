Camarda Financial Advisors Has Increased Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $1.48 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Altria Group (MO) Stock Declined While Financial Architects Has Trimmed Its Position

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1761.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 27,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 29,549 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 1,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $58.53. About 1.39 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 93.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 17,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 1,200 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69,000, down from 18,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.99. About 1.21 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $213.32 million and $52.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 18,269 shares to 410 shares, valued at $17,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 18,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 439 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 was made by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. On Monday, March 11 the insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,862 shares to 3,362 shares, valued at $373,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 18,599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.