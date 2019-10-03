Camarda Financial Advisors Has Decreased Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding by $311,000; Shares Rose; Herald Investment Management LTD Lifted Bottomline Technologies De (EPAY) Holding by $880,000

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 97.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc sold 3,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 90 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9,000, down from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $116.12. About 1.74M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 09/05/2018 – UPS and Teamsters Discuss Two-Tier Wages, Sunday Deliveries; 02/05/2018 – svea herbst: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Mtn Rec&Cons Auth, CA AsmtDist2 Bnds; 02/05/2018 – UPS is in talks with at least one U.S. trucking firm to launch an in-home delivery service for large, heavy goods such as couches and treadmills; 05/03/2018 – Minnesota DoA: Community Supported Agriculture Farms Now Accepting Sign-Ups; 16/04/2018 – UPS: George Willis Appointment Is Effective May 1; 25/04/2018 – UPS – INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 23/04/2018 – Science Start-Ups Gain Strong Momentum at the Prince William Science Accelerator; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F

Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies De Inc (EPAY) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 148,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59 million, up from 128,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies De Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $38.37. About 91,554 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “With a Yield Near a 10-Year High, Is UPS Stock a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on June 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ware2Go Launches Suite Of Supply Chain Optimization Tools – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPS Expands Foreign Trade Zone Management And Consulting Services – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The UPS Foundation Commits $1 Million and Activates Disaster Relief Network to Support Immediate Needs and Long-term Recovery from Hurricane Dorian – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Global postal compromise could benefit FedEx, UPs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.16 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 16,730 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. 77,525 are held by Jacobs And Ca. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.08% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). British Columbia Invest holds 210,198 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Fairview Cap Invest Mngmt Ltd accumulated 310,727 shares. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt accumulated 1,990 shares. 71,278 were reported by Madison. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 0.17% stake. Jolley Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 43,167 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 11,130 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Rothschild Invest Corporation Il invested 0.9% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Amica Retiree Med holds 2,965 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors Incorporated accumulated 1.22% or 100,232 shares.

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $359.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 8,000 shares to 357,206 shares, valued at $15.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alteryx Inc by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA).