Camarda Financial Advisors Has Cut United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake by $311,000; Share Price Rose; De Burlo Group Continues to Hold Stake in Progressive Ohio (PGR)

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 97.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc sold 3,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 90 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9,000, down from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $119.82. About 2.34 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 28/05/2018 – COLLECTION HOUSE UPS FY18 PDL GUIDANCE TO A$80M-A$84M; 25/05/2018 – Kevin Warren Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 23/05/2018 – UPS DETAILS INCREASE OF OVERSIZE SURCHARGE IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Calif Comnty Coll Fincg Auth 2003 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA+’; 23/05/2018 – RBA Gov: History Shows China-Style Debt Build-Ups End Badly; 23/05/2018 – STEMMER IMAGING UPS FY REV FORECAST TO EU99-101M FROM EU97-100M; 10/04/2018 – FITCH: EMEA AUTOS BREAK-UPS SUPPORT FINANCIALS, HURT DIVERSITY

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 152,300 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.17 million, up from 147,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $77.25. About 2.57M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.61 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Blackstone Beefs Up US Logistics Portfolio – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “FedEx Will Not Apply Peak Season Parcel Surcharges; Saves The Pain For The Outsized Stuff – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “With a Yield Near a 10-Year High, Is UPS Stock a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Drivers Don A Uniform Upgrade After 100 Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 0.03% stake. Lynch And In holds 95,789 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 3,616 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc Oh stated it has 5,270 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Trust & Tru Communication accumulated 49,723 shares. Ledyard Bank invested in 3,677 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id holds 0.15% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 16,200 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 135,289 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jnba Finance Advsr owns 413 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Argent Company has 14,122 shares. Highlander Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.2% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Limited Co has 0.13% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Stonebridge Capital reported 1,990 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Carroll Associates Inc reported 10,903 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 422,886 shares.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $512.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 14,300 shares to 102,600 shares, valued at $11.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 33,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,300 shares, and cut its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Da Davidson reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Burney has invested 0.06% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Ltd Liability Com reported 3,713 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Agf Invs Incorporated holds 812,480 shares. 45,592 were accumulated by Berkshire Asset Mgmt Lc Pa. Guardian Life Ins Co Of America invested in 1,683 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cetera Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,354 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.18% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 40,982 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.25% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 2.67 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.06% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Richard Bernstein Limited Com reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Eqis Cap Management reported 7,918 shares. Cim Lc accumulated 14,433 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 0.05% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 99,140 shares.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dragon Victory International leads financial gainers, MDJM and Puyi among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Progressive reports August results – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Progressive, and Fastly Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “35 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive Reports August 2019 Results NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 13, 2019.