Camarda Financial Advisors Decreased Its Position in Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) by $406,470 as Market Value Declined; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose, Holder Sand Hill Global Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $340,516

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc sold 23,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.44% . The institutional investor held 99,027 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, down from 122,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Physicians Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.44. About 810,019 shares traded. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 11.61% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC); 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 3,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 55,607 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, down from 58,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $310.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $122.78. About 2.19M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg

Analysts await Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. DOC’s profit will be $50.05M for 16.15 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Physicians Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 20 investors sold DOC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 163.14 million shares or 1.36% less from 165.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Systematic Financial Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.71% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 1.05M shares. 10,000 were reported by Diversified. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 373,309 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Atlantic Union Bancshares holds 37,475 shares. Symons Mgmt Inc reported 0.11% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Macquarie Grp accumulated 2.59 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can reported 35,115 shares stake. The New York-based D E Shaw has invested 0% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings reported 211,268 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 581,055 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 217,796 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership owns 980 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle has 0.01% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $974.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 3,792 shares to 388,267 shares, valued at $33.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

