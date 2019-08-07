Camarda Financial Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Cvs Health (CVS); Skytop Capital Management Increased Its Holding in Equinix (EQIX) as Valuation Rose

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 53.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 23,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $7.18 during the last trading session, reaching $519.86. About 366,804 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1761.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 27,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 29,549 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 1,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 12.21 million shares traded or 45.92% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion-Bond Sale Boosts Banks Underwriting Aetna Deal; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $213.32M and $52.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 133,663 shares to 33,390 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 69,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 460 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR).

