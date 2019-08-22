Cam Group Holding A Position in Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Lifted as Stock Value Declined; Rogers Communications (RCI) Holder Guardian Capital LP Has Lifted Its Stake

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 63,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 2.67 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.61 million, up from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $50.14. About 209,835 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN– SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – RCI Continues Support of Children Around the World as Title Sponsor of the Christel House Open; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – ADOPTED IFRS 15 AND IFRS 9, FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 13/04/2018 – RCI BANQUE PLACES EU722.8M SECURITIZATION BACKED BY AUTO LOANS; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications’ quarterly profit rises 37 pct; 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68; 03/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 30/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partnership with RCI Bank: Global Platform Approach to Offer Tailor-made Customer-centric Services; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Net C$425M

Cam Group Holding A increased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) by 170.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A bought 225,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.65% . The institutional investor held 358,082 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60 million, up from 132,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Stemline Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $572.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $13.1. About 864,459 shares traded or 76.76% up from the average. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has declined 11.24% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Expands Board of Directors; Further Enhances Commercial Expertise with Appointment of Darren Cline; 18/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Three SL-401 Clinical Presentations, Including an Oral Presentation, at the Upcoming EHA Congre; 05/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS START OF ROLLING BLA FOR SL-401; 16/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS EXPANDS BOARD; FURTHER ENHANCES COMMERCIA; 05/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS START OF ROLLING BLA SUBMISSION; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Darren Cline to Board; 09/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 05/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Start of Rolling BLA Submission for SL-401; 16/03/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 4Q Rev $0.00

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novocure Ltd by 33,035 shares to 108,059 shares, valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 22,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold STML shares while 15 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 27.35 million shares or 46.43% more from 18.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Metropolitan Life Insur Commerce holds 0.01% or 32,538 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp invested in 0% or 171,202 shares. Knott David M reported 157,795 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal And General Gru Public Lc has invested 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Bankshares Of America Corp De reported 150,577 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity owns 0.01% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 29,864 shares. Clearline Cap Lp stated it has 179,080 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 59,241 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 892,586 shares. Blackrock invested 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 26,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communications has invested 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML).

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 61,153 shares to 66,831 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,030 shares, and cut its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX).